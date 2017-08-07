Jessica Alba's second dog has died, less than two weeks after her other canine companion passed away.

The 36-year-old actress was left distraught two weeks ago when her ''best friend'' Sid the pug died, and she's even more heartbroken after her bulldog Bowie passed away while she was away working over the weekend.

She shared a number of pictures of the dog on Instagram and wrote: ''Came home to a dog-less home. Our sweet girl Bowie is now resting in peace with her sister Sidders. It's been a rough two weeks. Will cherish our last night cuddling forever. Bowmeister was the sweetest love bug. RIP Bowie. (sic)''

The 'Mechanic: Resurrection' actress - who has daughters Honor, nine, and Haven, five, and is expecting her third child with husband Cash Warren - was sent messages of support by her fans and friends.

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow commented: ''No! This is so sad. Sending you all love.''

Stylist Jamie Mizrahi wrote: ''Oh no! I'm so sorry guys. Thinking of you.''

Jessica revealed late last month that her whole family had been left devastated by Sid's death.

She shared a slideshow of images of Sid and her family on Instagram and wrote: ''Our sweet Sid passed this morning she lived a long life, eating everything she could sniff out, she was my OG Rolldog, made her feature film debut in Honey.

''She was @Cash_warren first dog. Endured millions of snuggles from Havie pie and @shanidarden. She was the best friend a girl could ask for. We went through so much together my Sid. RIP (sic)''