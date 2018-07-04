Jessica Alba says that she became interested in healthy food when she became a mother to her first daughter Honor.
The 37-year-old actress has daughters Honor, nine, and Haven, six, and son Hayes, four months, with her husband Cash Warren, and has admitted that it was only when she brought her first baby home that she started looking into what food she was actually eating and giving to her family.
Speaking in Hong Kong as one of Landmark's 'New Voices' promoting the brand's 'A Year of Something New' campaign, she revealed: ''I think anyone who wants to live a healthy life and wants their children to grow up healthy knows that they can make better choices. That's a global consciousness that I think all new parents have. When I was pregnant, it was the first time I ever really read a label - when my doctor said, 'You can't eat this.'
''It was the first time I really questioned what was in and around my environment that can affect my baby's health, as well as my health. Once you have the baby, you know you want to be around for a long time and watch your baby grow. You also start thinking about your own health choices.''
Alba went on to found The Honest Company which sells ethical household goods, baby products and body care items.
Although she is conscious about everything she puts into her body and how she looks after herself, the 'Sin City' star does have limits on how far she will take her fitness and diet regime.
For instance, Alba could never imagine becoming a vegan because she wouldn't be able to stick to an eating plan that is so strict.
She said: ''I'm going to try and be a little bit more consistent with my fitness because I'm really inconsistent. I have definitely made it a point to be home with my kids three nights a week because I could work a lot, but getting home for bed time and bath time [is important to me].
''If I had to be vegan and work out seven days a week, for example, and drink two litres of water a day and whatever else there is, I wouldn't be able to do that. But what I can do is get to the gym three times a week, maybe four. And I definitely won't be able to be vegan 100 per cent, but I try and incorporate a more vegetarian diet for lunch, say, a couple times a week. So I think it's just knowing where you can make an impact on your life that feels more long term, and not just like a fad.''
