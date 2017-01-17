Jessica Alba was left stunned over the weekend (14-15Jan17) after meeting a superfan who had tattooed her image onto his arm.
The Sin City star took to Instagram to share the news of her surprise encounter with the man, who happened to be a police officer.
The video post featured an overjoyed and speechless Jessica pointing at her picture in ink form, with the tattoo featuring Alba with Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead)-style face paint used during the annual Mexican holiday, when revellers celebrate their deceased ancestors.
"Definitely one of the more surreal moments of my life," she captioned the clip. "This sweetie pie young officer drove by outside my friends (sic) house and stopped to tell me he had my face tattooed on his arm - of course I HAD to see it! So cool and such a trip."
Jessica's interesting fan meeting emerged just a day after she threw a pyjama pizza party for her film producer husband Cash Warren's 38th birthday at their Los Angeles home.
Celebrity friends including John Legend and his model wife Chrissy Teigen, Nicole Richie and her rocker husband Joel Madden, actress Shay Mitchell, and reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian all donned their sleepwear for the bash, which featured activities like beer pong.
Jessica took to social media to share images from the party with fans online, and alongside an Instagram post of the actress planting a kiss on the birthday boy on Sunday (15Jan17), she wrote, "Love you babe! Last nights (sic) Pajama jammy jam was a blast! Love celebrating you with an epic pizza pajama game night!"
Most guests sported comfy onesies for the event, including John and Chrissy, who sported matching fried chicken-themed outfits.
