Jessica Alba has revealed how she prepares for the red carpet, including making sure she has the best tunes on and getting a relaxing massage.
Jessica Alba has to ''listen to dope music'' whilst she's in glam.
The 'Sin City' actress has shared her ritual for getting red carpet-ready, which involves chilling out and getting a massage - if there is time - and setting the mood with the right music.
She said: ''If I have time, I'll get a massage to unwind and relax.
''It's important to listen to dope music while getting ready to set the tone for the night.''
The 38-year-old star - who has children Honor, 11, Hayes, 22-months and eight-year-old Haven with husband Cash Warren - also shared her biggest tip for preventing slipping out of heels.
She explained: ''I put double-sided tape onto the soles of my feet so that I don't slip out and this keeps my feet from sliding out of my shoes.''
And to ease the pain, Jessica applies a CBD lotion to her feet and knees.
She added to PEOPLE magazine: ''Lastly, I slather on Lord Jones High CBD Formula Body Lotion focusing on my feet and knees when I know I'm going to be in heels all night.''
The blonde beauty also has to use the best products to keep her make-up in place because she has sensitive eyes, which are set off by the flash of cameras.
She admitted: ''I'm usually just focused on trying to get through it without tearing up.
''I have sensitive eyes so all of the flashes going off make my eyes water.''
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
Salvation Jayne's third birthday bash was a riot of colour and a celebration of a band very much enjoying what they do.
We're feeling the nostalgia this month.
American Thighs was released on this day in 1994.
Gloo is a new supergroup consisting of UK mystic-beat producers Iglooghost and Kai Whiston as well as nu-pop singer/producer BABii.
Listen to her new single Forgive Me now.
Arthur Bishop was once one of the most sought after 'Mechanics' (assassins) but after being...
Richard Haig is a remarkably intelligent, charming, ageing poetry professor, whose life away from the...
It's taken nearly 10 years for filmmaker Robert Rodriguez and graphic novelist Frank Miller to...
It's all about revenge in Sin City now as the wounded (both physically and mentally)...
The everlasting trail of violence, death and deceit continues with the return of several characters...
Robert Rodriguez returns to Grindhouse territory with this B-movie spoof sequel that mixes hilariously knowing...
Machete Cortez is a formidable former member of the Mexican Federal Police and happens to...
Machete Cortez, a former Mexican Federale agent, returns on another mission to kill as the...
Scorch Supernova is a highly respected astronaut who also happens to be a brawny blue...
Rodriguez attempts to reboot his children's adventure series with this raucously colourful fourth film, which...
While this second sequel to Meet the Parents features the same comedy of embarrassment and...
Essentially part three of the Grindhouse series, this old-style thriller sprang from Rodriguez's fake trailer....
Our favourite dysfunctional family returns to the screens once again in Meet The Parents Little...
Machete is a ex-Federale whose legend is known throughout Mexico. He's an expert killer but...