Jessica Alba has to ''listen to dope music'' whilst she's in glam.

The 'Sin City' actress has shared her ritual for getting red carpet-ready, which involves chilling out and getting a massage - if there is time - and setting the mood with the right music.

She said: ''If I have time, I'll get a massage to unwind and relax.

''It's important to listen to dope music while getting ready to set the tone for the night.''

The 38-year-old star - who has children Honor, 11, Hayes, 22-months and eight-year-old Haven with husband Cash Warren - also shared her biggest tip for preventing slipping out of heels.

She explained: ''I put double-sided tape onto the soles of my feet so that I don't slip out and this keeps my feet from sliding out of my shoes.''

And to ease the pain, Jessica applies a CBD lotion to her feet and knees.

She added to PEOPLE magazine: ''Lastly, I slather on Lord Jones High CBD Formula Body Lotion focusing on my feet and knees when I know I'm going to be in heels all night.''

The blonde beauty also has to use the best products to keep her make-up in place because she has sensitive eyes, which are set off by the flash of cameras.

She admitted: ''I'm usually just focused on trying to get through it without tearing up.

''I have sensitive eyes so all of the flashes going off make my eyes water.''