Jessica Alba says her marriage with Cash Warren works because they are ''best friends'' and ''respect'' one another.
Jessica Alba and Cash Warren are ''best friends''.
The 37-year-old actress has been married to the 40-year-old film producer for 11 years, and says her marriage works because they have learnt how to ''communicate'' to each other if they are not happy about something and whenever they do argue, it doesn't last very long because they are able to rectify any situation before it gets ''out of control''.
However, the 'Sin City' star admitted that wasn't always the case, as she used to be afraid of ''conflict'' and didn't know how to get across her feelings.
Speaking to Health magazine, Jessica said: ''My husband and I like each other still. [Laughs] I'm not good with conflict.
''I didn't know how to express myself, and I feel like I've evolved into this person who can communicate so you can address stuff before it gets out of control. ''We're best friends, and we respect each other.''
The 'Fantastic Four' star - who has Honor, 10, Haven, seven, and Hayes, 14 months, with Cash - previously said the key to her lasting romance is ''support''.
Jessica said they work so well together because they always have each other's backs.
When asked how they've maintained their romance, the 'Mechanic: Resurrection' star said: ''We support each other. I think it's just nice to have someone who can just listen and be there for you and cuddle and ... I don't know, we do a lot of down time, and being chill. It's important to have a date night once in a while.''
Meanwhile, the couple often battle hectic schedules, and so they have established Family Fridays, in which they always spend the day together.
Jessica said: ''It's our game night. We get on teams and play Clue. Honor is really good. I love when she wins - she's strategic.''
