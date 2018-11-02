Jessica Alba wants her children to understand that ''work is important'' if they want to keep up the privileged lifestyle they have.
Jessica Alba wants her children to understand that ''work is important''.
The 37-year-old actress has daughters Honor, 10, and Haven, seven, as well as son Hayes, 10 months, with her husband Cash Warren, and has said that although her children sometimes ''complain'' when their parents have to go to work, she wants them to realise that their jobs help pay for the life their family lives.
She said: ''If my kids complain when Cash and I go to work, I say, 'Do you like your life? Because it's not free. Your dad and I work hard so you can have everything you have. That's why you take care of your stuff. And guess what? If you don't work hard, your life won't always be like this. You've got to figure out what you want to do. Go to school, do well, treat others well.'
''I'm hardcore about that.''
And the 'Fantastic Four' star wants to make sure her brood - especially eldest child Honor - see the hard work she puts in to her acting career, as well as her entrepreneurship ventures.
She added: ''I can't be at every school drop-off and pickup, but I'm showing her my time is valuable and that she has value to me. I also want her to see that my work is important and that I'm trying my best to make a difference, and maybe she'll absorb it.''
Jessica recently made her return to acting with a role in 'Bad Boys' spin-off 'LA's Finest' after ''semi-retiring'' 10 years ago, and says she's pleased by how ''different'' Hollywood seems to be treating women thanks to movements like #MeToo.
Speaking to Parents magazine, she said: ''I'm getting back to acting because it's my first love and part of my identity. Hollywood is different now from when I semi-retired 10 years ago. There's a new awareness of how important it is for women to be paid well and represented in front of and behind the camera.
''The #MeToo movement, for all the heartache and trauma it has churned up, enlightened people. For 'LA's Finest', I didn't even think about what a man would be paid. I said, 'This is what I'm worth.' Gab[rielle Union] and I know our value, and we're lucky to be comfortable enough that we could have walked away if we'd had to.''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
Arthur Bishop was once one of the most sought after 'Mechanics' (assassins) but after being...
Richard Haig is a remarkably intelligent, charming, ageing poetry professor, whose life away from the...
It's taken nearly 10 years for filmmaker Robert Rodriguez and graphic novelist Frank Miller to...
It's all about revenge in Sin City now as the wounded (both physically and mentally)...
The everlasting trail of violence, death and deceit continues with the return of several characters...
Robert Rodriguez returns to Grindhouse territory with this B-movie spoof sequel that mixes hilariously knowing...
Machete Cortez is a formidable former member of the Mexican Federal Police and happens to...
Machete Cortez, a former Mexican Federale agent, returns on another mission to kill as the...
Scorch Supernova is a highly respected astronaut who also happens to be a brawny blue...
Rodriguez attempts to reboot his children's adventure series with this raucously colourful fourth film, which...
While this second sequel to Meet the Parents features the same comedy of embarrassment and...
Essentially part three of the Grindhouse series, this old-style thriller sprang from Rodriguez's fake trailer....
Our favourite dysfunctional family returns to the screens once again in Meet The Parents Little...
Machete is a ex-Federale whose legend is known throughout Mexico. He's an expert killer but...