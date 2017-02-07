Jessica Alba worries about her daughters' love of her shoes.

The 'Sin City' actress is always fearful Honor, eight, and five-year-old Haven - her kids with husband Cash Warren - are going to end up seriously injured because they insist on trying on her ''craziest'' high heels and totter around their home.

She said: ''The kids always get into my shoes. Oh my gosh, it drives me crazy because I think they're gonna break their neck.

''They always want to get into my shoes and then, like, go down the stairs.

''I'm like, 'Really?' And it's always like Alaïas, like triple platforms -- the craziest ones. How about a little flat? Nope, it's like a giant Alaïa, giant Stella McCartney.''

Once the girls have gone to bed, the 35-year-old beauty and her husband love to watch shows like 'The OA' and 'Stranger Things' but while she can't help but invest in the programmes and does her best to solve the mysteries, she gets infuriated by her spouse because he always dozes off mid-way through.

She told Us Weekly: ''He really likes 'First 48', 'Lockup', and I end up having to stay up to solve the mysteries and he's snoring and I'm like, 'Dude! Why are you putting this on when you peacefully go to sleep to murder right before bed?' ... It's like a lullaby to him.

''I'm too emotionally invested for that kind of television. I'm always trying to be like Angela Lansbury and like solve the crimes.''

The Honest Company founder recently explained how she likes to take her kids on business trips with her for some quality bonding time.

She said: ''I go on so many business trips, and they're usually two to three days. I'll bring just one at a time and it'll be like, 'Mom's gonna bring you on a special trip. We'll get to have a sleepover, we'll get to order room service, we'll get to rent a movie. It's really fun!''