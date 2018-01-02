Jessica Alba and her husband Cash Warren became parents for the third time on New Year's Eve when they welcomed their little boy Hayes into the world.
Jessica Alba has given birth to a baby boy.
The 36-year-old actress and her husband Cash Warren - who already have two daughters Honor, nine, and Haven, six, together - welcomed their third child into the world on New Year's Eve (31.12.17) and have decided to call him Hayes Alba Warren.
Taking to her Instagram account on New Year's Day (01.01.18), the brunette beauty uploaded a photograph of her little bundle of joy swaddled in blankets fast asleep and accompanied it with the caption: ''Hayes Alba Warren 12/31/17 Best gift to ring in the New Year!! Cash and I feel so blessed. Haven and Honor are already obsessed with their new baby bro. #familyof5 (sic)''
And though Jessica and Cash are experienced with late-night cries and endless nappy changing due to raising their girls, the recently said they were worried about having another baby in case it impacts on their ''family dynamic''.
The Honest Company co-founder said: ''Cash and I at night are like, 'What is it going to be like having another kid? What does that mean for our family dynamic?'''
Jessica announced she was pregnant over the summer on social media, but admitted at the time that she doesn't feel ''glamorous at all'' when she is expecting a baby.
Speaking previously, the 'Fantastic Four' beauty said: ''I don't feel glamorous at all when I'm pregnant, so it's nice to kind of dress up and feel beautiful. I usually feel sort of like Humpty Dumpty, slothing around and hormonal, and nothing fits the same.''
And, although the couple - who got married in 2008 - are thrilled to have expanded their family to five, their not planning on having anymore babies in the future.
Jessica said: ''[I'm] done, done, done. Yeah, my friend was like, 'You are going to have another,' and I'm like, 'No, I'm not.' We're good -- three is good.''
