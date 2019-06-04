'Sin City' star Jessica Alba has started going to therapy with her 10-year-old daughter Honor in a bid to ''learn to be a better mother to her and communicate better with her''.
Jessica Alba has started going to therapy with her daughter Honor.
The 'Sin City' actress and her 10-year-old daughter are getting the chance to open up to each other as the proud mum wanted ''learn to be a better mother to her and communicate better with her''.
Speaking at Her Campus Media's eighth annual Her Conference at Wanderlust Hollywood recently, she said: ''Some people think, like in my family, you talk to a priest and that's it. I don't really feel comfortable talking to him about my feelings.
''I didn't grow up in an environment where you talked about this stuff, and it was just like shut it down and keep it moving. So I find a lot of inspiration just in talking to my kids.''
The 38-year-old star - who also shares daughter Haven Garner, seven, and son Hayes, 16 months, with her husband Cash Warren - has been candid about her parenting in the past, and revealed the importance of hard work.
She previously said: ''Things aren't gonna always come easy in life and anything that's worth having, you have to work for.
''I wasn't naturally really good at anything, so it always took a great deal of effort to accomplish anything for me. It's just a good life lesson for my kids.''
And Jessica explained last year that she wants her children to understand and appreciated what they have, rather than taking anything for granted.
She said: ''If my kids complain when Cash and I go to work, I say, 'Do you like your life? Because it's not free. Your dad and I work hard so you can have everything you have. That's why you take care of your stuff'.
''And guess what? If you don't work hard, your life won't always be like this. You've got to figure out what you want to do. Go to school, do well, treat others well. I'm hardcore about that.''
