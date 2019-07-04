Jessica Alba was ''demeaned'' by her acting career and hated the way she was treated compared with male co-stars.
Jessica Alba was ''demeaned'' by her acting career.
The 38-year-old star - who has Honor, 11, Haven, seven, and Hayes, 18 months, with husband Cash Warren - took a break from her Hollywood career to launch the business, The Honest Company, seven years ago and admitted she was ready to take a step back because she was tired of being treated differently to her male co-stars.
She told Britain's Cosmopolitan magazine: ''I was demeaned so much.
''The way women were treated in many circumstances, I was just over it.
''I'd do a lot of press, the guys did nothing compared to what I was doing. I was like, 'I'm done doing it this way.' ''
The 'Sin City' star suggested she had been a victim of sexual misconduct during her career and thinks her experiences made her into an ''aggressive tomboy'', though she declined to give the specifics.
In the wake of the #MeToo campaign, Jessica was asked if she had experienced Hollywood at its worst and said: ''I'm just gonna... say nothing, because I don't really like focusing on that.
''Just know that I've been through it and I guess I learned how to have a really thick skin.
''I think that's why I was so aggressive and such a tomboy and probably cursed too much.
''I've always approached everything with a bit of cynicism and a chip on my shoulder. Not in a bad way, in a way that drove me.''
Jessica has returned to acting with a role in 'LA's Finest' - a female TV spin-off of the 'Bad Boys' franchise and admitted the show, which she executive produced, was exactly what she was looking for.
She said: ''This is the role I always wanted. I didn't want to be the woman who Bruce Willis was into in 'Die Hard'. I wanted to be Bruce Willis.''
It's time for a riot grrrl revolution.
Arthur Bishop was once one of the most sought after 'Mechanics' (assassins) but after being...
Richard Haig is a remarkably intelligent, charming, ageing poetry professor, whose life away from the...
It's taken nearly 10 years for filmmaker Robert Rodriguez and graphic novelist Frank Miller to...
It's all about revenge in Sin City now as the wounded (both physically and mentally)...
The everlasting trail of violence, death and deceit continues with the return of several characters...
Robert Rodriguez returns to Grindhouse territory with this B-movie spoof sequel that mixes hilariously knowing...
Machete Cortez is a formidable former member of the Mexican Federal Police and happens to...
Machete Cortez, a former Mexican Federale agent, returns on another mission to kill as the...
Scorch Supernova is a highly respected astronaut who also happens to be a brawny blue...
Rodriguez attempts to reboot his children's adventure series with this raucously colourful fourth film, which...
While this second sequel to Meet the Parents features the same comedy of embarrassment and...
Essentially part three of the Grindhouse series, this old-style thriller sprang from Rodriguez's fake trailer....
Our favourite dysfunctional family returns to the screens once again in Meet The Parents Little...
Machete is a ex-Federale whose legend is known throughout Mexico. He's an expert killer but...