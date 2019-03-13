Jessica Alba didn't think she was ''smart'' before starting her own company, because she used to believe that not having a ''conventional'' education made her less intelligent.
The 37-year-old actress launched The Honest Company - a consumer goods company that emphasises ethical household products - back in 2011, and has said she's only just begun labelling herself as ''smart'', because she used to believe that not having a ''conventional'' education made her less intelligent.
She said: ''When I was younger, I thought I wasn't smart. I didn't have a conventional or higher education. Now, after starting a business, I feel OK with identifying myself as smart.''
Jessica even felt ''inferior'' as an actress as she didn't attend theatre school, but says she now has more ''confidence'' in herself, which she says has helped her become ''successful in life''.
Speaking to Health magazine, she added: ''I even felt inferior saying I was an actress without being classically trained. It took me a while to find my confidence.
''I may not be the best actress ever, but do I have my moments? Definitely. And don't underestimate street smarts - all of that hustle and life experiences. You have to roll with the punches - that's how you're going to be successful in life.''
And despite now finding success with her business, the 'Dark Angel' star recently revealed she won't be spoiling her children - Honor, 10, and Haven, seven, and Hayes, 14 months, whom she has with her husband Cash Warren - with her wealth, as she wants them to understand their privileged lifestyles.
She said: ''If my kids complain when Cash and I go to work, I say, 'Do you like your life? Because it's not free. Your dad and I work hard so you can have everything you have. That's why you take care of your stuff. And guess what? If you don't work hard, your life won't always be like this. You've got to figure out what you want to do. Go to school, do well, treat others well.'
''I'm hardcore about that.''
