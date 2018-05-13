Jessica Alba has learned to ''cherish every messy moment'' with her children, as she no longer worries about being the ''perfect'' parent.
The 37-year-old actress is mother to daughters Honor, nine, and Haven, six, as well as four-month-old son Hayes - all of whom she has with her husband Cash Warren - and in honour of Mother's Day (13.05.18), she has taken to Instagram to gush over her brood.
Posting a photo of herself with her children, the 'Sin City' actress wrote: ''Motherhood: it's a doozy, isn't it? Your world gets turned completely upside down. Everything you thought you knew about what was important is no longer. And all the things you once took for granted - like sleep, and sitting down to eat an actual meal - become the greatest luxuries. Little people change you. To love and need someone that much and have them love and need you just as much...it's the best and hardest and most heartbreaking thing there is.
''I still can't believe it, but my oldest baby is almost 10 years old. And you know what? She doesn't need me in the same ways she once did. There goes that heartbreak again...but it's true. The time we have with our little ones when they're actually little is so fleeting. And it's a reminder for me to be present and cherish every messy moment. Every tantrum, every tired cry, every bit of these days that sometimes feel like they'll never end. Because the truth is, they will. (sic)''
The 'Fantastic Four' star went on to claim that parenting doesn't have to be ''perfect'', and that not keeping on top of everything all the time doesn't stop people from being ''amazing'' mothers.
She continued: ''As a first-time mother, I was still learning about this person I had become. And I felt like everything had to be just perfect. But these days, I'm ok if my baby cries a little bit...because I know he'll be ok. And so what if the dishes pile up in the sink...and if my living room looks nothing like the Instagram post five seconds after I take the picture. It's all ok.
''This Mother's Day (and really, every day), I want to thank you for trusting us @honest to be a part of your journey. And I want to let you know that even if it doesn't always feel like it, you've got this. It's not gonna be perfect. But you're an amazing mama. And that's everything. xo. (sic)''
