Jessica Alba says ''trying to be the best mum'' helps her run her business, because the ''lessons'' she's learned through motherhood also apply to being a businesswoman.
Jessica Alba says ''trying to be the best mum'' helps her run her business.
The 38-year-old actress is mother to Honor, 11, Haven, eight, and Hayes, two, and has said navigating life as a parent to three children has helped her learn important skills that she also uses to successfully run her Honest Company business, which she founded in 2011.
She said: ''I actually think that being a mum and trying to be the best mum, a lot of those same lessons that I've learned are what I try to apply when running my business. It's more about who you surround yourself with. The goal you end up reaching is great, you're only thinking of the next challenge you're wanting to do and the next goal you want to overachieve and what will come. It's hard not to be totally and completely overwhelmed.''
Jessica - who has her children with her husband Cash Warren - got the inspiration for her business when she was pregnant with Honor, after she suffered from an allergic reaction while using laundry detergent marketed to babies.
The Honest Company makes products that are ''honestly safe'' for babies, and Jessica strives to create ''healthier and better options'' for her consumers.
Speaking at the Create & Cultivate Los Angeles Conference over the weekend, the 'LA's Finest' star said: ''[I thought], 'I'm going to create the solution by making products that are made from ingredients you can understand.' We try to formulate the most plant-based ingredient as possible using science ... It does cost a little bit more money to make and develop those products but I thought, the more people that have the option for a healthier and better option, making it affordable and accessible, then hopefully it will bring the cost down for these products.''
They might sound like they're from the 70s, but they way they roll is very 2020.
What's new in the music world this week?
'U Kin B the Sun' is an album rich in texture and depth and one that quite obviously, and unapologetically, plays to Frazey Ford's strengths.
Listen to their new single 'Small Change'.
Everything you ever needed to know about Viking metal.
3TEETH hit Leeds for the first time with support from British artist PIG.
This will make you want to walk amongst the skyscrapers.
Arthur Bishop was once one of the most sought after 'Mechanics' (assassins) but after being...
Richard Haig is a remarkably intelligent, charming, ageing poetry professor, whose life away from the...
It's taken nearly 10 years for filmmaker Robert Rodriguez and graphic novelist Frank Miller to...
It's all about revenge in Sin City now as the wounded (both physically and mentally)...
The everlasting trail of violence, death and deceit continues with the return of several characters...
Robert Rodriguez returns to Grindhouse territory with this B-movie spoof sequel that mixes hilariously knowing...
Machete Cortez is a formidable former member of the Mexican Federal Police and happens to...
Machete Cortez, a former Mexican Federale agent, returns on another mission to kill as the...
Scorch Supernova is a highly respected astronaut who also happens to be a brawny blue...
Rodriguez attempts to reboot his children's adventure series with this raucously colourful fourth film, which...
While this second sequel to Meet the Parents features the same comedy of embarrassment and...
Essentially part three of the Grindhouse series, this old-style thriller sprang from Rodriguez's fake trailer....
Our favourite dysfunctional family returns to the screens once again in Meet The Parents Little...
Machete is a ex-Federale whose legend is known throughout Mexico. He's an expert killer but...