Jesse Tyler Ferguson is set to become a father for the first time.

The 'Modern Family' star and his husband Justin Mikita will become first time fathers in July this year, as Jesse has revealed they are set to welcome their very own bundle of joy via surrogate mother.

Speaking during an appearance on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden', he said: ''This is something I haven't even mentioned to anyone, if we could just keep it between the three of us and you all. I'm actually expecting a baby in July with my husband. But shh, don't tell anyone. Let's keep it between us.

''I'm very excited. I'm 44 now, I'm like, let's get this show going, tick tock.''

Jesse, 44, isn't giving away any details about his impending arrival though, as when show host James Corden asked whether he's having a boy or a girl, he simply replied: ''A human!''

The happy news comes after Jesse - who tied the knot with Justin in 2013 - previously said he would love to start a family with his spouse.

In 2017, he said: ''Justin and I are very excited to come dads in the near future. No announcement yet, nothing has happened, but yeah, we are excited. We have been together for four years and we always said, 'Let's give ourselves five years just to be married,' and that's coming up, five years.''

Meanwhile, Jesse claimed being married to Justin has made him feel as though he is ''part of something bigger'', and admitted he'd always dreamed of walking down the aisle, but never imagined it would actually happen.

He said: ''Being married was something I always dreamed of but never thought of as attainable; I grew up in a time where being gay meant that you weren't able to be a part of the institution of marriage.

''Look, if you want to get married, you should be able to. If you don't, that's great - but we really wanted to.

''I didn't know if it would make me feel different, but there was one day when I got to mark the 'Married' box while filling out paperwork at the doctor, and I got extremely emotional. It made me feel like I'm part of something bigger. It's something everyone should have the right to do.''