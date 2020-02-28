Jesse Tyler Ferguson had to ''really try'' to become a father.

The 'Modern Family' actor revealed in January that he and husband Justin Mikita will welcome their first child into the world in July and he's admitted it has been a long ''process'' for them to reach this point in their journey to becoming parents.

Speaking to 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' guest host Sean Hayes, Jesse said: ''It's trickier with a gay couple because you can't just try. You have to like really try. It's a process, and we've been in the process for like a year and a half.''

The 44-year-old star then asked Sean if he and his partner Scott Icenogle want to have children but the presenter said they're not ''100 per cent'' sure yet.

Elsewhere during his appearance on the show, Jesse admitted he isn't ''dealing with'' 'Modern Family's upcoming end very well and has been ''repressing'' his feelings about the fact the final episode will air in April.

He said: ''It's very emotional. I'm really not dealing with it in a great way. I think I'm like repressing my feelings about it, and it sneaks up in weird ways.''

Jesse - who tied the knot with Justin in 2013 - previously said he would love to start a family with his spouse.

In 2017, he said: ''Justin and I are very excited to come dads in the near future. No announcement yet, nothing has happened, but yeah, we are excited. We have been together for four years and we always said, 'Let's give ourselves five years just to be married,' and that's coming up, five years.''

Meanwhile, Jesse claimed being married to Justin has made him feel as though he is ''part of something bigger'', and admitted he'd always dreamed of walking down the aisle, but never imagined it would actually happen.

He said: ''Being married was something I always dreamed of but never thought of as attainable; I grew up in a time where being gay meant that you weren't able to be a part of the institution of marriage.

''Look, if you want to get married, you should be able to. If you don't, that's great - but we really wanted to.

''I didn't know if it would make me feel different, but there was one day when I got to mark the 'Married' box while filling out paperwork at the doctor, and I got extremely emotional. It made me feel like I'm part of something bigger. It's something everyone should have the right to do.''