Jesse Tyler Ferguson is surprised by his own career path.

The 44-year-old actor - who is best known for playing Mitchell Pritchett on 'Modern Family' - has recently become the host of 'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition', and he thinks it's the perfect role for him.

He told Us Weekly: ''Reality TV wasn't necessarily where I saw my career going, but a show like this has such an amazing human connection story.

''It's absolutely in sync with what I do. I love working with outreach programs and refugees. This seemed like a no-brainer.''

Jesse revealed he was drawn to the role because of the show's upbeat nature.

He explained: ''There's just so much negative news in our world, so I'm excited for people to see heartwarming stories and humans helping each other and being selfless.''

James has always gone with the ''flow'' throughout his career.

And the actor admitted he's thrilled with what he's been able to achieve over the last 12 years.

He said: ''I never anticipated being a TV actor, and that happened on one of the biggest shows in recent history.

''This experience has been a surprise. I'm doing 'Take Me Out' on Broadway this spring. I kind of love the idea of just going with the flow. It's worked out really well for me over the past 12 years!''

Meanwhile, in January, Jesse revealed he is set to become a father for the first time.

The 'Modern Family' star and his husband Justin Mikita will become first-time fathers in July, with the couple having a baby via a surrogate mother.

Speaking during an appearance on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden', he said: ''This is something I haven't even mentioned to anyone, if we could just keep it between the three of us and you all. I'm actually expecting a baby in July with my husband. But shh, don't tell anyone. Let's keep it between us.

''I'm very excited. I'm 44 now, I'm like, let's get this show going, tick tock.''