Jesse Tyler Ferguson is glad the end of 'Modern Family' has been a ''very long, slow goodbye''.

The 44-year-old actor - who portrays Mitchell Pritchett in the long-running show - is ''glad'' both the cast and fans have had over a year to adjust to the fact the programme is coming to an end and hopes the finale will be ''worthy'' of the time people have invested into watching the series.

Asked what filming the final season has been like, he told Parade magazine: ''It's a very long, slow goodbye. I'm glad that we have that. I wanted to really enjoy the last season; not only for us, but also for our fans.

''We hope to go out on a note that is worthy of the people who've been loyal to our show.''

Jesse had initially planned to enjoy a ''long break'' when the programme ended but has found himself busier than ever.

He said: ''I'm actually going right into rehearsal for the Broadway revival of 'Take Me Out' in New York.

''I'm also writing a cookbook, and then I'm may be doing another season of 'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition'. So I'm very busy.

''I always imagined that when 'Modern Family' was ending, I would have a really nice, long break, and it's actually the exact opposite.''

Meanwhille, Jesse and his husband, Justin Mikita, appeared in the video for Taylor Swift's 'You Need to Calm Down' and the actor admitted he felt ''honoured'' to have been invited to have a cameo.

He said: ''I actually did not know that the video was going to be what it was. We had very little information about it. I knew that she wanted me and my husband, Justin [Mikita], to appear in it getting married.

''So I knew that she was going to put us in a really lovely light, but I didn't know that the entire video was going to be an ode to the LGBTQ community. They gave us very little information. They kept that on lockdown.

''But she's been someone who I've been friendly with over the past few years, and she's been really lovely to us. I'm a fan of her music, so I was honoured, as a 44-year-old man, to be able to be in a young pop star's video. I think, When does that ever happen? While I'm still young enough...take it while you can.''