The Spider-Man star has accepted her Fargo castmate Jesse Plemons' proposal, according to sources.

She fuelled the reports by flashing what appeared to be a new ring at the Palm Springs International Film Festival awards gala in California earlier this month (Jan17).

Plemons, 28, and Dunst, 34, fell for each other while playing husband and wife on the second season of TV drama Fargo, but neither actor has discussed the relationship publicly.

The closest Plemons came to revealing all was when he gushed about working with Kirsten during an interview last year (16).

"I loved Kirsten's work for a long time, and I was really excited once I'd met her, and she's a great person," he said. "We're both actors that just... have fun with the material."

Dunst previously dated Jake Gyllenhaal, her Spider-Man co-star Tobey Maguire, and rocker Johnny Borrell, and she split from Garrett Hedlund after four years of dating in 2015.

Representatives for Dunst and Plemons have yet to confirm the engagement story.