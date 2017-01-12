Actress Kristen Dunst is engaged, according to multiple reports.
The Spider-Man star has accepted her Fargo castmate Jesse Plemons' proposal, according to sources.
She fuelled the reports by flashing what appeared to be a new ring at the Palm Springs International Film Festival awards gala in California earlier this month (Jan17).
Plemons, 28, and Dunst, 34, fell for each other while playing husband and wife on the second season of TV drama Fargo, but neither actor has discussed the relationship publicly.
The closest Plemons came to revealing all was when he gushed about working with Kirsten during an interview last year (16).
"I loved Kirsten's work for a long time, and I was really excited once I'd met her, and she's a great person," he said. "We're both actors that just... have fun with the material."
Dunst previously dated Jake Gyllenhaal, her Spider-Man co-star Tobey Maguire, and rocker Johnny Borrell, and she split from Garrett Hedlund after four years of dating in 2015.
Representatives for Dunst and Plemons have yet to confirm the engagement story.
For a biopic of a real-life person, this feels like an oddly standard mob thriller....
A whooshing pace and snappy dialogue help bring this true story to life, tracing the...
Lance Armstrong was an athlete the entire world loved to support. Having beaten testicular cancer...
Irish-American criminal mastermind Whitey Bulger was arguably one of the most dangerous men in America...
Lance Armstrong is a cycling legend, with seven Tour De France wins under his belt...
Sometimes, the greatest hiding place is in plain sight. For twelve years from the mid-1990s,...
George Briggs is a claim jumper who has only ever known a dishonest life. When...
This jagged, meandering exploration of a Scientology-style movement is hauntingly mesmerising and packed with meaty...
Freddie Quell is a violent and often drunk drifter who, whilst going through some of...
You'd have to go back to 1998's Armageddon to find another film that so adeptly...
Blackly funny but never as vicious as it clearly wants to be, this rather nihilistic...