Jesse Metcalfe and Cara Santana have split after over a decade together.

The 'Desperate Housewives' star went his separate ways from his longterm love Cara around three weeks ago, and he has since been seen with a mystery woman at a bar.

A source explained to E! News of the couple's dynamic: ''Cara is heartbroken and has completely shut down and not talking to many people. Cara was completely blindsided by the photos of him with other women. Jesse and Cara have been together for a decade, and have had their fair share of ups and downs. They truly have been on and off several times throughout the duration of their relationship. Recently, they hit a breaking point and have been having issues. It has been very rocky starting the end of last year and especially the last couple of weeks. They haven't been very vocal or open about what they are going through as they are trying to work it out, but they are just not getting along. Cara really wants a wedding and she feels Jesse is still not ready to commit or agree on when they are going to finally tie the knot.''

Back in 2016, Jesse revealed he and Cara wouldn't get married until late 2018.

He said: ''We kind of set the date of September 2018. We're locking down a venue right now. It's gonna be on the East Coast, and that's all I can tell you! I feel strongly about the music and I think we both agree and feel strongly that we just want to create an environment and throw a great party that everyone enjoys. We kind of want to do this for our family and friends, for our loved ones. Although it's our big day, we want it to be a day that they're going to remember, too. She kinda runs everything by me, so if something jumps out at me and I'm like, 'No! I definitely don't want that,' then I kinda get to put my two cents in. But for the most part, it's her party.''