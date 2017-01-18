Jesse Hughes Eagles of Death Metal
Eagles of Death Metal star Jesse Hughes is at the centre of a bizarre new legal feud over voodoo.
Andrew Julian Vega has won a restraining order against the rocker after accusing him of making death threats against him.
Vega claims his former friend threatened to shoot him and glued a voodoo doll on his gate, stabbed it with a knife and wrote in red paint, 'Andy is next'.
He claims he is afraid Hughes will hurt him or his young daughter, and a judge has ordered Jesse to stay at least 100 yards away from them, reports TMZ.
