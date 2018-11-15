Jesse Hughes won't be able to attend the third anniversary of the Bataclan attack after being hit by a car.

The Eagles of Death Metal frontman was playing at the venue in Paris when ISIS terrorists wearing suicide vests opened fire at their show on November 13, 2015, and killed 89 people.

Although the singer returned in 2016 and 2017, he has revealed his injuries mean he won't be able to travel this time.

In an Instagram post in French, he wrote: ''Today is November 13 ... in this day for the last three years, I was with my brothers and sisters in Paris, France and I planned for this year to be no different. .. I bought my ticket and I was ready to leave ... But I took a ride on my bike and I was hit from behind and thrown head in the car in front of me.

''[I] do not wanting nothing to interfere with my impending trip to Paris, I played it as if I was not hurt .... a day later, on my way to San Diego to see Morrissey I fell into the effects of a concussion and had to go to the emergency room ... I was examined and diagnosed with a deep whiplash and said that I could not fly for five days''

Although he added that he knows ''everyone would understand'', he is now feeling regret over not boarding the plane and being with people in Paris.

Jesse has asked for forgiveness for his ''biggest mistake''.

He continued: ''My absence is tearing me up I have never felt like that before. I am here and nobody understands me ... you do not!!!

''I need to be with you and I made a big mistake if someone has a chance and you see the mayor of Paris and the President of France do you want to give them a hug for me and inform them that I love them and that their leadership and her kindness and your demonstration of love so deeply influenced me and that I'm sorry for not being there, I'm so sorry my friends ....

''I think I'm writing this in French because I really do not know what to do. I do not know.''