Jesse Eisenberg admits that he would be willing to reprise the role of Mark Zuckerberg in a potential sequel to 'The Social Network'.
Jesse Eisenberg would love to play Mark Zuckerberg on-screen again.
The 36-year-old actor earned an Oscar nomination for his portrayal of the Facebook founder in 'The Social Network' and would be happy to return to the role in a possible sequel.
Jesse told The National: ''Aaron (Sorkin) is such a great writer, obviously, and so if he wrote something it would be great.
''My background is in theatre, and the last show that I did, I did over 200 times.
''There's no amount of times you could play a role that would get old because if you're a responsible actor, you're instinctively finding different things in a character.''
The 'Zombieland: Double Tap' star feels a connection with Zuckerberg after his portrayal of the social media tycoon.
He explained: ''I probably have more sympathy for him than the average person, only by virtue of acting in a movie version of him and therefore forcing myself to sympathise with his plight.
''When I see him in the news, I probably have a greater affection than most people.''
Jesse also admitted that he would love to reprise his role as Lex Luthor in the DC Extended Universe, a character he most recently played in 2017's 'Justice League'.
Despite this, Jesse revealed he is yet to receive an update on any further projects involving Superman's arch-enemy.
He said: ''I would love it. That's the coolest role to play. I don't even know if they know what they're doing with the movies, but for me it was exhilarating.
''I would love to play that role forever. I have no knowledge about what they're doing with it.
''You can do anything (with the character) and it's right. You can be funny, as dramatic, as crazed, as sensitive (as you want). The character is open to any interpretation. It's not a prescribed, acceptable role that the audience feels that they have to like or see themselves in, so that's the kind of freeing role that actors like.
''Will they let me do it again? I have no idea. But that's the kind of thing I love.''
