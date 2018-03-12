Jesse Eisenberg would love to reprise his role as Lex Luthor in another DC Extended Universe (DCEU) movie.

The 34-year-old actor played the conniving villain in 2016's 'Batman Vs Superman: Dawn of Justice', and has said he'd love to return to the role for a second time as he thinks the evil businessman is the ''most enjoyable character'' he's ever played.

Asked if he would be playing Lex on-screen again, he said: ''I hope so. I mean, I have no idea is the truth. I love playing the character. Probably in terms of movie acting, it's the most enjoyable character I've had the opportunity to play. So I would love to do it again. But I don't know what their slate is. If you have any pull, please use it.''

Jesse had a small role as Lex after the credits in the recent DC ensemble movie 'Justice League' and he insists his role in the production was never meant to be any bigger.

When asked if rumours that he was cut out of scenes were true, he said: ''No, no. Actually, on the contrary, they added some stuff.''

The actor is keen to get stuck in to his career and take on more movie roles after a stint of producing plays, as he says he's no longer ''interested'' in producing and would much rather act and write.

When asked if he would be doing any more producing, he told Variety magazine: ''Not really. I spend my days writing plays and acting in movies. I'm not that interested in producing because when I'm putting on one of my plays, it requires so much of that anyway and I find it exhausting.''