Jesse Eisenberg could never relax at school because of his problems with anxiety.
Jesse Eisenberg could never relax at school because of his anxiety.
The 35-year-old actor was never bullied by his classmates but found it impossible to fully relax as he was always ''prepared for battle'' and convinced something bad would happen.
Speaking during an Advertising Week fireside chat with Dr. Harold S. Koplewicz, the president of the Child Mind Institute, he said: ''I kept one tissue for crying and one for bleeding. I was prepared for battle, but nothing ever happened, which was almost worse.''
The 'Zombieland: Double Tap' actor learned to manage his condition after a creative arts school introduced him to acting.
He explained: ''Acting is a very visceral experience. It is a cathartic way to have an emotional experience that is safe and contextualised.
''[It's] different from real-life experiences when I ran out of middle school hysterically crying due to my anxiety...
''If 12-year-old me was able to see something like this, it would show me that life ebbs and flows. It helps destigmatise something that is incorrectly stigmatised.''
And Jesse admitted he is still gripped with feelings of anxiety.
Asked if it's still something he deals with, he replied: ''Just in the morning, afternoon and evening.''
But the 'Social Network' star is doing his best not to make his three-year-old son Banner - who he has with wife Anna Strout - ''neurotic'' by passing his own worries onto him.
He said: ''To me, there's nothing better for one's mental health than to worry about things that are real, and when you have a child, you can only worry about something that's real.
''I resist all of the temptations I have to make [my son] neurotic because I know it's not helpful. I know that what might feel good in the moment of consoling a kid who appears nervous may be detrimental in the long term.''
Pixies kicked off the European leg of their latest tour in the sleepy retirement town of Bexhill-On-Sea.
Kent punk duo Slaves held up their pledge to headline a gig on the Kent coast this weekend when they once again took to the Hall By The Sea stage at...
The batsman is batting for the music industry these days.
He is set to unveil his new album 'Cowboys and Africans'.
'Ginger' is the kind of album that sees Brockhampton coming to terms with what they've been through.
It's time for our monthly round-up...
The planet is in turmoil. Superman is apparently dead and crime rates have surged around...
In the wake of his friend Clark Kent's monumental sacrifice, Bruce Wayne and Diana Prince...
Bruce Wayne knows that the Earth is under threat from evil forces much worse than...
While the original 2013 magical caper was a big hit, it's style-over-substance approach didn't exactly...
Café Society offers a glimpse in to the world of Hollywood in the 1930's. With...
The death of Isabelle Reed thrusts her family consisting of her husband Conrad Reed (Devin...
After 2013's beefy Man of Steel, director Zack Snyder goes even bigger and darker with...
The Four Horsemen aren't just magicians; they're illusionists with an agenda. Their initial stunt was...
Every superhero has a dark side and being 100% human, Batman is in doubt over...
After becoming the most famous magicians in the world with their last tricks and exposing...
What happens when two superheroes with vastly differing opinions come head to head? Well, not...
In some new featurettes, we see how film composer Danny Elfman connected with the score...