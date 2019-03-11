Jesse Eisenberg has revealed that shooting on 'Zombieland 2' is ''going really well''.
Jesse Eisenberg wants 'Zombieland 2' to be as ''personal and funny'' as the first film.
The 35-year-old actor has revealed that shooting on the sequel to the 2009 horror comedy, which is currently known as 'Zombieland: Doubletap', is going ''really well'' and says that the cast are working ''so hard'' to replicate the positive fan reaction that the first movie garnered.
Speaking at the SXSW Conference and Festival, he said: ''It's going really well. Just resting on our laurels and being really cocky!
''No, the opposite. We're working so hard. It's one of these movies that, people loved it for personal reasons. So it's not just a big hit movie. People love it for personal reasons so you want to make sure it's as funny and as personal as the other one.''
The 'Social Network' star will return as Columbus alongside Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone and Abigail Breslin who all reprise their roles from the original movie.
Luke Wilson, Zoey Deutch and Rosario Dawson have been confirmed as new characters, but it is not yet known who they will play.
The film will be set in a post-apocalyptic world which sees slayers facing new breeds of zombies, as well as encountering some fresh human survivors.
The first movie was a huge success when it was released a decade ago, and in the US it over-performed with a box office haul of $75 million from a budget of under $25 million.
Production is set to start this month, and a release this coming October will mean the project will fall on the 10th anniversary of its predecessor.
'Deadpool' writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese will be back penning the scripts, while they will be reunited with director Ruben Fleischer at the helm.
