Jesse Eisenberg says being a father has helped ease his anxiety, because it has made him focus his worrying habits on things that are ''real''.
Jesse Eisenberg says being a father has helped ease his anxiety.
The 35-year-old actor has been open about his mental health struggle in the past, but has said since becoming a father for the first time two years ago - when his wife Anna Strout gave birth to their son Banner - he's become less anxious, because fatherhood has made him focus his worrying habits on things that are ''real''.
Speaking during a Child Mind Institute event in New York with the charity's president Harold Koplewicz said: ''To me, there's nothing better for one's mental health than to worry about things that are real, and when you have a child, you can only worry about something that's real.
''I resist all of the temptations I have to make [my son] neurotic, because I know it's not helpful. I know that what might feel good in the moment of consoling a kid who appears nervous may be detrimental in the long term.''
Jesse suffers from obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) along with his anxiety, and also admitted he was admitted to a psychiatric hospital when he was just 11.
The 'Zombieland' star has worked with the Child Mind Institute before, when he starred in a 2017 video for their #MyYoungerSelf initiative, in which he gave some helpful tips to a young Jesse.
He said at the time: ''I would probably tell myself two things. One is that it's not the worst thing in the world to have those feelings, even though it might feel like the worst thing in the world. It might feel like this kind of horror is permanent and that almost anything else would be better than this feeling.
''But actually, having that anxiety might be indicative of other kind of, you know, beneficial, positive characteristics like sensitivity to the world or an empathy or maybe a kind of interesting or unusual perception of life that could benefit you over the long term.''
In the video - which was titled 'OCD And What I Would Tell My Younger Self' - Jesse also spoke about the importance of charity.
The 'Now You See Me' star added: ''I think the other thing I would tell myself is to try to get involved with kind of charitable outreach earlier. I've worked with like people with terminal illnesses and volunteered at a domestic violence shelter.
''And you realise very quickly that other people have bigger problems than you, and it kind of puts your life in perspective in a healthy way, and it also gets you out of your own kind of bad, cyclical thinking patterns. And of course, more importantly, it's helping somebody else.''
Pixies kicked off the European leg of their latest tour in the sleepy retirement town of Bexhill-On-Sea.
Kent punk duo Slaves held up their pledge to headline a gig on the Kent coast this weekend when they once again took to the Hall By The Sea stage at...
The batsman is batting for the music industry these days.
He is set to unveil his new album 'Cowboys and Africans'.
'Ginger' is the kind of album that sees Brockhampton coming to terms with what they've been through.
It's time for our monthly round-up...
The planet is in turmoil. Superman is apparently dead and crime rates have surged around...
In the wake of his friend Clark Kent's monumental sacrifice, Bruce Wayne and Diana Prince...
Bruce Wayne knows that the Earth is under threat from evil forces much worse than...
While the original 2013 magical caper was a big hit, it's style-over-substance approach didn't exactly...
Café Society offers a glimpse in to the world of Hollywood in the 1930's. With...
The death of Isabelle Reed thrusts her family consisting of her husband Conrad Reed (Devin...
After 2013's beefy Man of Steel, director Zack Snyder goes even bigger and darker with...
The Four Horsemen aren't just magicians; they're illusionists with an agenda. Their initial stunt was...
Every superhero has a dark side and being 100% human, Batman is in doubt over...
After becoming the most famous magicians in the world with their last tricks and exposing...
What happens when two superheroes with vastly differing opinions come head to head? Well, not...
In some new featurettes, we see how film composer Danny Elfman connected with the score...