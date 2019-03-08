'The Good Wife' star Jess Weixler has become a mom.

The 37-year-old actress - who portrayed Robyn Burdine in the hit crime drama series - has revealed she welcomed a baby daughter named Beatrice Danger Brocklebank into the world, her first child with husband Hamish Brocklebank.

Announcing their happy news, Jess took to Instagram to share a sweet picture of her cradling the little one in bed with her husband taking a snooze next to them, and captioned the post: ''Welcome to the world Beatrice Danger Brocklebank. I mean... (sic).''

Jess has documented her pregnancy on the social media app and in January she had a surprise baby shower.

The get-together was attended by her 'It: Chapter Two' co-star Jessica Chastain, who has 11-month-old daughter Giulietta with husband Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, and no doubt passed on some advice on motherhood as the 'Entanglement' star thanked her guests for imparting their words of of wisdom.

Alongside a series of pictures from the party, Jess wrote: ''My friends... ugh my friends they threw me the most gorgeous/adorable baby shower. Epic cuteness, safari themed and all. I love you guys. I feel so filled to the brim with all your words whispered into my ear. @nicolebayme (who decorated the extravaganza) is missing from the group pic because Phoenix was owed her nap. (thank you for pulling all this together @jessicachastain @nicolebayme @mamabirdorganics @shanenburger @thepamrobison ) Baby ''B'' for Brocklebank (sic)''

The couple announced they were expecting a child in November, when Jess was six months into her pregnancy, with the actress joking that she had eaten a lot of pizza.

She captioned a snap of her holding her bonny bump: ''Just had some pizza (6 months),''

Jess and Hamish, a businessman from the UK, got married in December 2015.

The couple went for a less traditional ceremony on a beach, with Hamish opting for a coral pink suit.

Alongside a picture from their special day, which saw the couple tie the knot barefoot, Jess wrote: ''A lot of love on that beach.''