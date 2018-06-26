Jess Weixler has been cast in 'It: Chapter Two'.

The second instalment of the creepy film is set to go into production any when now as it's scheduled for a 2019 release date, but it looks like producers will need to get a wiggle on if they want to reach their deadlines as they've only just added the 37-year-old actress - who will play the wife of Bill Denbrough - to the blockbuster.

And, according to Empire, she's not to only one who has taken pen to paper and joined the film as Teach Grant is expected to portray the adult Henry Bowers.

The rest of the casting is complete, with Jay Ryan set to play the adult version of Ben, James McAvoy as Bill, Bill Hader as Richie, Jessica Chastain as Beverly, James Ransone as Eddie and Andy Bean as Stan - and together they make up the Losers Club.

The first part of director Andy Muschietti's acclaimed re-imagining of Stephen King's 1986 novel, which hit the big screen in 2017, saw the members of the Losers Club defeat murderous creature Pennywise the Dancing Clown, played by Bill Skarsgard.

However, little did they know their battle was far from over as the second part of the fright fest will see the Losers Club return to Derry, Maine, 27 years after they first took down the evil clown after learning that he's been casting death over the town once again.

Skarsgard is reprising his role as Pennywise and Muschietti is due to start filming the follow-up this summer in Toronto, Canada, from a script by Gary Dauberman.

Last year's 'It' took over $700 million worldwide at the cinema - making it the highest-grossing horror film of all-time.

And the book's author King gave the flick his seal of approval by telling the movie's producer Barbara Muschietti - the wife of director Andy - that he was terrified by the changes made to his original story.

Referring to a scene in which a young Stan was terrorised by a woman from an old painting, Barbara said: ''Stephen King, the first email he sent to Andy when he had seen the movie, the one fear he wrote back, he said, 'I love the woman in the painting, it scared the s**t out of me.' ''

The scene wasn't in the novel - nor was it included in the 1990 mini-series starring Tim Curry as Pennywise - but the pair took influence from their own lives.

'It: Chapter Two' is scheduled for release on September 6, 2019.