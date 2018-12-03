Jess Impiazzi and Shona McGarty are ''so proud'' of their Christmas single.

The 28-year-old reality star and the 'EastEnders' actress are among a star-studded line-up to 'Rock with Rudolph', a charity single in aid of Great Ormond Street Hospital and they are delighted with the track.

Jess tweeted: '' So proud to be apart of @SagaMusicUK @GOSHCharity Xmas single with some amazing people! Download here and let raise money for #GreatOrmandStreetHospital (sic)''

And Shona posted along with a link to the song: !So proud to be a part of this! [heart emoji] Out now! (sic)''

The song - which was written and produced by Jack and Grahame Corbyn - was recorded at Metropolis Studios in Chiswick, West London and mixed at Dean Street Studio and 'Tracy Beaker' actress Dani Harmer had a great time laying down her part.

She tweeted: Such a fun day and honoured to be apart of it!! Go check it out and let's raise some money for @GOSHCharity [Christmas tree and Santa emojis] xx (sic)''

Other stars involved in recording the song included entertainment legend Lionel Blair, model Eunice Olumide, 'The Chase' star Anne Hegerty, former 'EastEnders' actresses Kara Tointon and Kellie Shirley, children's TV presenter 'Dynasty' star Emma Samms, Gail Porter, 'Whispering' Bob Harris and antiques experts James Braxton, Charlie Ross, and Philip Serrell, and 'Good Morning Britain' weather presenter Laura Tobin felt ''privileged'' to be invited to sing.

She tweeted: ''OUT NOW #RockWithRudolph a special charity single for @GOSHCharity

''I was lucky enough to sings 2 lines along with lots of famous faces-So privileged to be involved. It's very catchy @gmb Please help us get to #ChristmasNumberOne #FeelingFestive (sic)''

'Rock With Rudolph' is out now.