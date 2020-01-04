Jess Impiazzi has opened up about how she changed her phone and social media habits following her split from ex-husband Denny Solomona in 2018.
Jess Impiazzi stopped herself from using her phone ''too much'' after breaking up from her ex-husband.
The former 'Ex On The Beach' and 'Celebrity Big Brother' star - who split from former flame Denny Solomona in 2018 after less than two years of marriage - admitted the end of her relationship meant she reassessed a lot of her social media habits.
She exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''It's like the devil and angel on your shoulder... I think people are very addicted to their phone these days.
''I felt like this when I left my ex husband, I knew that I was on my phone too much. That's when I got a kick up the bum, like, 'You're not really right, you've got to check what's going on here.'
''I set a limit on my phone to an hour a day on social medias, and I realise very quickly how fast I was going through it.
''When I'm waking up in the morning and the first thing I do is go onto Instagram, I'm literally looking at a life that everyone wants me to see.''
The 30-year-old actress - who starred in 'The Seven' last year and has upcoming roles in the likes of 'Ria' and 'The Tombs' - also insisted celebrities have a responsibility when it comes to home they use social media.
She said: ''I think if you've got a platform, you've gotta use it in a good way. I know people who just use it to promote a flat tummy thing or something.
''I get it, I've done it - I deleted all my social media now but when it first came out, your agent would say 'we've got this to post about', so you would.
''At the time, I was young, I wasn't very conscious of that, but now I see - even when I'm on social media and I see things, I'm like 'Oh, I feel fat now'. I'm tiny! It's ridiculous!''
