Mel B and Jess Glynne have become firm friends on the Spice Girls reunion tour.

Jess, 29, has been supporting the group - comprised of Mel, Geri Horner, Emma Bunton and Mel C - on their 'Spice World - 2019 Tour' and away from the stage 'Hold My Hand' hitmaker and Scary Spice have been hanging out.

Mel, 44, shared a video of the pair enjoying a takeaway together in her hotel room on Sunday night (09.06.19) and the week before the pop star pair also went clubbing together in Manchester and their friendship has blossomed because of the 'Wannabe' singer's wish to get to know everyone who is part of the tour whilst they are on travelling around the UK.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''Mel has really wanted to get to know the cast, crew and everyone involved in the shows. She and Jess are actually pretty similar in many ways and it's been nice that they've been able to share their experiences in the music industry. Mel is an absolute hoot, so it's been fun for Jess to get to know her too. They're having a blast.''

When she was chosen to be the opening act of the tour, Jess told Emma, 43, that supporting the Spice Girls was a ''little girl's dream come true''.

Speaking on her Heart London Breakfast radio show before taking a break for the stadium concerts, Emma said: ''Jess texted me saying, 'Oh my goodness, a little girl's dream come true.'

''We're going to have such a laugh.''

The 'Spice World - 2019 Tour' ends this week with three concerts at London's Wembley Stadium.