Jess Glynne has revealed that ''writing music'' is ''like therapy'' for her, and insisted that she pens her own tracks to ''express herself'' and find the ''process'' healing.
Jess Glynne says ''writing music'' is ''like therapy'' for her.
The 29-year-old singer says songwriting helps her process her feelings and emotions and when she expresses herself in words she finds the whole process a healing one.
In an interview on BBC Radio 2, she said: ''The moment I got in the studio and started making music everything changed ... The reason I write music, it's kind of like a therapy for me, it's my way of expressing myself.''
Jess also opened up on her song 'Thursday', which has an underlying message of self-love, and revealed that she was determined to release the track as a single because it had a massive ''impact'' on her own life.
She explained: ''I think for me, it had a mad impact on me, genuinely, and my personal life when I wrote that song. It was so honest and so raw and the only reason I wrote it this song is that I really wanted it to resonate, and with girls especially, considering the amount of pressure they put on themselves through social media.''
The 'All I Am' hitmaker also insisted that she feels ''reassured'' that she is able to talk about her own ''insecurities'' through her songs because the music industry can affect your confidence and mental health.
She said: ''The industry that I work in though, it gives you a lot of insecurities and self-doubt, and it's quite reassuring to know that somebody like myself for others have definitely been able to talk about it.''
Celebrating the gothic rock movement of the 80s and beyond.
On their self-titled debut album, it's really game time for jazz rappers Injury Reserve.
Celine Dion barely cracks a smile and yet she's the greatest guest yet.
Add this guy to your playlist ASAP.
Phildel has gone back a step, in terms of her musical compositions, and returned to a style more reminiscent of her debut album with her latest...
To promote the release of her latest album 'Designer', Aldous Harding has undertaken an extensive European tour. On Wednesday night Harding played to...
Injury Reserve have spent the last few years rising to the top of underground hip-hop and becoming one of the most exciting acts in the whole genre.