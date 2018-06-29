Jess Glynne will release her new album in a ''few months' time.''

The 'I'll Be There' hitmaker has announced that she'll be dropping her new LP 'Always in Between' - the follow up to her 2015 debut studio album 'I Cry When I Laugh' - in September and she's ''excited and nervous'' about the new chapter.

Taking to her Twitter account on Thursday (28.06.18) night, the 28-year-old singer wrote: ''I can't believe I'm finally announcing the new chapter... Always In Between my new album will be with you in just a few months! Excited and nervous are both understatements of how I feel! I love you all! LET'S DO THIS! (sic)''

And she didn't just leave fans hanging there as she accompanied it with a photograph of the album front cover as well as the track listings, which included the songs 'Intro', 'No One', 'I'll Be There', 'Thursday', 'All I Am', 'See Me On Top', 'Never Let Me Go', 'Broken', 'Hate', 'Love', 'Won't Say No', 'Rollin' and 'Never'.

Her album announcement comes just days after she assured fans that she will keep pumping out the music they ''deserve'' after she claimed a record-breaking seventh Number 1 in the Singles Chart with her hit 'I'll Be There'.

She teased: ''I can't believe it! Truly blessed! As I said, I'll keep giving you guys the music you deserve ... Some really huge news coming next week (sic)''

It's not known if Jess has enlisted any other artists to help with her album but she did say a few weeks back that she had been in the studio with Formula 1 racing ace Lewis Hamilton as he was keen to break into the music industry.

She said: ''I do know Lewis, he's cool, he's so lovely.

''We talk every now and then and he's a really cool guy. I have been in the studio doing some music with him actually. He loves music and he's a really ­talented guy in all walks of life. I know he's really into doing his own thing musically though. And I know when he does release stuff you'll be in for a treat. I performed at one of the Formula 1 gigs and that's how we became friends.''