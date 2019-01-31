Jess Glynne is to perform at The BRIT Awards 2019.

The 'Thursday' hitmaker is the latest star to be announced to perform at the annual music awards ceremony and will be joined by a very special guest - five-time Grammy nominated H.E.R.

Jess said: ''So excited to bring one of my favourite artists, H.E.R., to the UK and perform at the BRITs together ... Y'all in for a treat!''

Whilst H.E.R. added: ''I love the UK and UK artists. It was a pleasure working with Jess on 'Thursday'. So excited to be performing with her on The BRIT Awards. It's going to be so empowering and fun!''

Jason Iley, BRITs Chairman and Chairman and CEO of Sony Music UK & Ireland, shared: ''Jess has achieved chart-topping and record-breaking success since her debut only five years ago. The multi-GRAMMY nominated H.E.R. is quickly establishing herself as a global star. To see these incredible artists - who have achieved so much so early in their careers - come together on the BRITs stage, is going to be a great moment.''

Meanwhile, Jess is hoping to take home the British Female Solo Artist at the BRIT Awards 2019 and admits it is ''really surreal'' to be nominated in the category, where she will face competition from the likes of Florence and the Machine, Lily Allen, Jorja Smith and Anne Marie.

She shared: ''It's really surreal. Obviously, you know, watching the BRITs for so many years it seems like a dream only, and so to actually be nominated is really, really amazing.''

The BRIT Awards 2019 with Mastercard will take place at The O2 Arena, London on Wednesday February 20. Little Mix, Dua Lipa, Sam Smith, Rag 'n' Bone Man and The 1975 are also set to perform.