Jess Glynne says it ''blows her mind'' that she holds the record for the most UK number ones ever held by a British female solo artist.

The 'Thursday' hitmaker admits it still hasn't ''sunk in'' that she has smashed the previous record and she finds it ''really weird'' that she has achieved so much in such a short space of time.

She said: ''It blows my mind. I don't think it's kind of become real in my mind yet. When people say the stats, it feels like they're talking about another person. It's really weird. I don't think it's sunk in that it's me.''

And the 29-year-old singer admits it is ''really surreal'' to be nominated for British Female Solo Artist at the BRIT Awards 2019, where she will face competition from the likes of Florence and the Machine, Lily Allen, Jorja Smith and Anne Marie.

She shared: ''It's really surreal. Obviously, you know, watching the BRITs for so many years it seems like a dream only, and so to actually be nominated is really, really amazing.''

Jess is set to open for the Spice Girls later this year on their mammoth stadium tour and she admits the little girl in her is so excited to be on the road with Mel B, Mel C, Emma Bunton and Geri Horner.

Speaking on ITV's The BRITs Are Coming, she said: ''It's going to be amazing. I'm so excited; I can't wait to go on the road with them. It's going to be so much fun and obviously the little girl in me is like, 'Ahhh!'''