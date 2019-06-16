Jess Glynne has pulled out of the Isle of Wight festival 2019.

The 'These Days' hitmaker was due to take to the stage at the annual music extravaganza at Seaclose Park, Newport, on Sunday (16.06.19), but was forced to pull out at the last second for undisclosed reasons.

The stage was set up for her performance when a festival organiser came on stage 10 minutes after her set was due to start to inform the crowd she would not be able to start her set.

Instead, Richard Ashcroft and headliners Biffy Clyro will have their sets moved forward to fill the gap, though it's unknown as of the time of writing if either act will play for longer than planned.

Jess - who has been supporting the Spice Girls on their huge comeback tour - recently said songwriting helps her process her feelings and emotions and when she expresses herself in words she finds the whole process a healing one.

She explained: ''The moment I got in the studio and started making music everything changed ... The reason I write music, it's kind of like a therapy for me, it's my way of expressing myself.''

The 'All I Am' hitmaker also insisted that she feels ''reassured'' that she is able to talk about her own ''insecurities'' through her songs because the music industry can affect your confidence and mental health.

She said: ''The industry that I work in though, it gives you a lot of insecurities and self-doubt, and it's quite reassuring to know that somebody like myself for others have definitely been able to talk about it.''