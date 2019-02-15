Jess Glynne has had to cancel her BRITs Week show due to illness.

The 29-year-old singer was scheduled to play at the Shepherds Bush Empire in London this week for War Child's BRITs Week Together with O2, however, has had to reschedule to May 22 as the 'Thursday' hitmaker is on ''strict vocal rest''.

The official War Child Music twitter account said: ''We're so sorry to tell you @JessGlynne's show for #BRITsWeek together with @O2music is being postponed due to her being on strict vocal rest.

''The show will now take place on May 22nd at @o2sbe. All original tickets will remain valid. Get well soon Jess! (sic)''

The 'I'll Be There' singer apologised to fans explaining that her doctor had ordered her to rest and insisted she ''must look after her health''.

She retweeted the message adding: ''I'm really sorry that I have to move this show. I hope you understand that I must look after my health and the doctor has told me to rest so I have to do so. I'll be back in May to do this show and I promise it will be worth the wait.''

The 'All I Am' hitmaker is also set to perform at The BRIT Awards 2019 and will be joined by a very special guest, five-time Grammy-nominated H.E.R.

Jess said: ''So excited to bring one of my favourite artists, H.E.R., to the UK and perform at the BRITs together ... Y'all in for a treat!''

Whilst H.E.R. added: ''I love the UK and UK artists. It was a pleasure working with Jess on 'Thursday'. So excited to be performing with her on The BRIT Awards. It's going to be so empowering and fun!''