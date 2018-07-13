Jess Glynne fears that a third operation on her vocal cords could damage her voice permanently.

The 28-year-old singer - who is best known for her hits 'Hold My Hand' and 'Rather Be' - has had to go under the knife to repair her vocal cords in 2009 and 2015 and she's been warned that any further treatment that could be required in the future would leave voice ''weaker''.

In an interview with The Sun newspaper, she said: ''I will never let that happen. I can't afford to let that happen. Honestly, I couldn't have another operation.

''One, I don't want to go through it. And two, my voice is already . . . it's not weak but it's not as strong as a normal person's ... So to have another operation over scar tissue would just result in weaker and weaker muscle. I can't let it happen.''

Jess - who is set to release her sophomore album, 'Always In Between', in September - can vividly recall being so scared that her voice wouldn't return after her second surgery.

She explained: ''That was an awful time. I couldn't sing. I had ruined my voice. There was a 99 per cent chance that it could be fixed, but it wasn't 100 per cent. Anything could have happened.''

The pop star accepts that her hectic schedule in the past may have led to the problems she faced with her voice but she has now learned to have adequate rest periods.

She said: ''I've learnt what to say yes to, what to say no to and the right way to do things. You can't always do everything, you can't always jump on a plane, do this and do that. Early on in my career I did a lot of that and that's why I ended up having an operation.''