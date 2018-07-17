Jess Glynne feels an ''empathy'' with Amy Winehouse.

The 28-year-old singer is a huge admirer of the late soul and jazz musician - who died of alcohol poisoning in July 2011 - and Jess has revealed how Amy's single 'Tears Dry on Their Own' from her acclaimed LP 'Back to Black' has inspired her own career.

Speaking about the 2007 track, she explained: ''It's just one of my favourite tunes. That album [and her debut] 'Frank' was a big part of me getting into music and inspired me to write songs.

''That song stood out. There were a few others on the album which I love as well which were a little bit ruder. But yeah, that is one that stands out for me.''

Jess found Amy's battles with substance abuse and her sudden death seven years ago to be ''heartbreaking''.

But she was also drawn to the raw honesty of Amy's songwriting.

She told BBC Radio 2: ''There was a massive empathy for her. I mean, everything you see and you hear about what she went through, you know, it is a little bit heartbreaking. Somebody who's so talented and has so much potential.

''So honest - I think that's what it is that drew me in. When my dad and my mum gave me her album, when I started listening to it, it was like you heard her tell her stories about her life and about what she's been through. It was so honest and I think that is what kind of pulled me in.

''I guess it taught me to kind of look at music in a different way. You know, it's important if you are going to be singing and writing and being that creative person, it's an outlet and you need to be honest in order to connect with the music.''