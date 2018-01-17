Jess Glynne is set to make a comeback featuring on Rudimental's track 'These Days' alongside Macklemore and Dan Caplen.

The 'Rather Be' hitmaker has been teasing fans with a photo and a clip of her singing part of the track on her social media accounts, though it is yet to be given a release date.

Alongside a photo of the all together, Jess wrote: ''Are you ready ...@rudimentaluk @Mackelmore @dancaplen #2018 (sic)''

In the video, she sings: ''I hope some day, we'll sit down together/ And laugh with each other 'bout these day, these days/ All our troubles, we'll lay to rest/ And we'll wish we could come back to these days, these days (sic)''

Jess has kept a low profile since 2016, when she released the singles 'Kill The Lights' with Nile Rodgers, DJ Cassidy and Alex Newell and 'I Can Feel It'.

It was previously reported that Ed Sheeran has been helping the 28-year-old star with her new album.

The 'Shape of You' hitmaker found time to pen two new tracks, titled 'Thursday' and 'Woman Like Me', for the follow-up to her 2015 debut LP 'I Cry When I Laugh'.

A source said: ''After the success Jess enjoyed with her first album, she has been able to pick and choose who she works with but was delighted that Ed came on board.

''His offerings are set to be major components of Jess's album - his songwriting and her distinctive sound are a perfect fit.''

The flame-haired beauty needed to go on hiatus to focus on herself for a while.

She previously told BANG Showbiz: ''I'm not in the studio I'm just on the road. I'm going to take a holiday at the end of the year.''

Writing music has always been like therapy for the 'Not Letting Go' singer and she admitted it has helped her through some ''really tough times''.

She shared: ''Music has got me through some really, really tough times. It's a really weird thing, I wouldn't know how to describe it, but when you're feeling sh*t, or you're feeling happy, I feel whatever emotion you're going through music sits very well at the side of it.''