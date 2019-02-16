Jess Glynne has axed her BRITs Week show after doctors put her on vocal rest.

The 26-year-old singer was due to perform at War Child's BRITs Week Together event next week but has been forced to cancel after receiving medical advice.

A message on War Child's official Twitter page stated: ''We're so sorry to tell you @JessGlynne's show for #BRITsWeek together with @O2music is being postponed due to her being on strict vocal rest.

''The show will now take place on May 22nd at @o2sbe. All original tickets will remain valid. Get well soon Jess!''

And Jess wrote: ''I'm really sorry that I have to move this show.

''I hope you understand that I must look after my health and the doctor has told me to rest so I have to do so. I'll be back in May to do this show and I promise it will be worth the wait.''

Jess has been nominated for four BRIT awards; Best Female Solo Artist, Best British Video of the Year for her 'These Days' collaboration with Rudimental, Macklemore and Dan Caplen and British Single of the Year for 'I'll Be There' and 'These Days'.

Jess has previously had two operations on her vocal cords and insisted she will do everything possible to avoid another one.

She said previously: ''I will never let that happen. I can't afford to let that happen. Honestly, I couldn't have another operation.One, I don't want to go through it. And two, my voice is already... it's not weak but it's not as strong as a normal person's. So to have another operation over scar tissue would just result in weaker and weaker muscle. I can't let it happen.''