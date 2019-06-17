Jess Glynne pulled out of the Isle of Wight festival on Sunday (16.06.19) as she was ''weak and full of anxiety''.

The 29-year-old singer has apologised to her fans for dropping out of the annual music extravaganza at Seaclose Park, Newport, 10 minutes before her set and explained that although she was ''gutted'' to cancel the show, she ''just couldn't do it''.

Sharing a blank Instagram post, she said: ''I am a human being and I can't help that my body sometimes gives up on me. I am so so gutted, sorry and upset that I couldn't perform yesterday. I came all the way I got ready and was about to head to stage but I just couldn't do it.

''I was incredibly weak and full of anxiety. The last thing I ever want to do is let people down, I am sorry to anyone who I upset it was not my intention. I had to do what was right for my physical and mental health. (sic)''

The 'Thursday' hitmaker went on to say that she's taking time off to get herself ''better and to step away from the madness''.

She wrote: ''Kills me having to explain myself but I've just seen so much negativity online and in the press and it's so frustrating and a load of bullshit. I refuse to be made to feel like a bad person. I'm sure many of you out there haven't been well a day in your life and not been able to go to work.

''Well, I'm no different to you! I'm now taking this week off to get myself better and to step away from the madness. To all my fans I love you and thank you and will always make sure I'm at my best for you! Love always! Jx (Sic)''