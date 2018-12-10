Jess Glynne joins The Human League as the first headliners confirmed for Camp Bestival 2019.
Jess Glynne and The Human League will headline Camp Bestival 2019.
The 'Thursday' singer - who will have a busy summer ahead with her Spice Girls support tour - and 'Don't You Want Me' hitmakers will close the Castle Stage on July 27th and July 26th respectively, when the music extravaganza returns to the beautiful setting of Lulworth Castle in Dorset, South West England, next summer.
They will be joined on the stellar line-up by the likes of Sister Sledge, Big Shaq, Vengaboys, The Wailers, Goldie, David Rodigan, Sara Cox and Melanie C's 90s Mixtape, who are performing across the jam-packed weekend.
The festival's curators, Josie and Rob da Bank, said: ''Step up the brave and the perilous, courageous and noble, those with superhuman powers or those powering everyday heroic deeds,
''Camp Bestival is back with a bang and we're over-the-moon to announce our return with the best and biggest line-up to date in 2019.
''Expect magical mania, brimmed with momentous music, phenomenal feast-worthy food and exciting experiences suited for everyone, whether you're aged eight or 80!''
This year, the family-friendly event has a theme of superheroes, heroes and heroines, and there are plenty of activities to keep the young ones amused with their famous family raves and silent discos returning.
Last year, Rick Astley, Simple Minds and Clean Bandit headlined across the three days of music.
The festival also saw music legend Brian Wilson perform Beach Boys' biggest hits in front of a sun-kissed crowd.
Further line-up announcements will be made in the coming months including Sunday's headliner.
Tickets are on sale now from www.campbestival.net
