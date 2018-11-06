Jess Glynne told Emma Bunton that supporting the Spice Girls would be ''a little girl's dream come true.''

The 42-year-old pop singer revealed the overjoyed singer text her on Monday night (05.11.18) following the official announcement of the upcoming reunion tour with bandmates Mel B, Mel C and Geri Horner, which will see her join them on the road as the opening act.

Speaking on her Heart radio breakfast show, Emma said: ''Yes! I know, how wonderful. She texted me yesterday: 'oh my goodness, a little girl's dream come true'.

''We're going to have such a laugh... I can't breathe, it's been so exciting! Everyone's been so lovely, I've had loads of texts.

''We got together last night actually, just us four and we all screamed out loud. We hugged and screamed.''

Her co-presenter Jamie Theakston- who has interviewed the Spice Girls on many occasions - also broke the news that Emma would be joined by her bandmates on the radio show tomorrow morning (07.11.19).

He gushed: ''We also have an extra special Spice Girls surprise because I can now reveal that tomorrow morning on Heart Breakfast, the Spice Girls will be here!

''I just had flashbacks to all the times that we'd had together and all those little moments that I'd forgotten about, like 'Top of the Pops', 'Live and Kicking' and video shoots, on the bus for the film... in America...

''Special times, and we'll be doing more reminiscing tomorrow I'm sure, on Heart Breakfast as the Spice Girls will be here live.''

The Spice Girls last reunited in 2012 when they performed on top of glittering taxis for the 2012 Olympics.

Emma recalled: ''I was so nervous, my legs were like jelly when I was on top of that taxi, I thought I was going to fall off!''