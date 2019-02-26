Jess Glynne, Elbow and Rudimental will headline this year's Big Feastival.

The huge family friendly event will return for the eighth time this summer from August 23-25 at Alex James' farm in the Cotswolds, and organisers have officially announced its biggest lineup to date.

Rudimental will close the main stage with a DJ set on the Friday, with Jess Glynne on the Saturday and Elbow closing the weekend.

They are joined on the musical side of the bill with stacked lineup featuring the likes of Lewis Capaldi, The Zutons, Nina Nesbitt, Fun Lovin' Criminals and Jade Bird.

Meanwhile, the likes of 'The Great British Bake-Off' star Prue Leith will be amongst those leading the charge for the food and drink part of the event.

Host Alex James

He said: ''This is our eighth year and our best line up to date. Feastival continues to expand, evolve and get better every summer and we've got more new tricks, surprises and festival firsts up our sleeves for this August.

''There really is something for everyone - plenty to keep the entire family smiling. See you on August Bank Holiday weekend.''

The festival will also have plenty for the whole family, with children's TV star Justin Fletcher joining Paw Patrol's Chase & Marshall and Peppa Pig over the weekend.

Meanwhile, there will be chances for kids to get involved with Royal Shakespeare Company workshop, as well as joining the Royal Albert Hall Band or spending time at the Vintage Fun Fair.