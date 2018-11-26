Jerry Springer is to present a new court room TV show.

The 74-year-old star - who is best-known for presenting the controversial 'Jerry Springer Show' series, which debuted in 1991 - is set to front 'Judge Jerry', a new NBC show that will listen to testimony and deliver verdicts in front of a live studio audience.

Looking forward to the new project, Jerry - a former lawyer - explained: ''For the first time in my life, I am going to be called honourable. My career is coming full circle and I finally get to put my law degree to use after all these years.''

The new show is set to debut in 2019, after Jerry previously admitted to being presented with various offers since his show ended last year.

Speaking earlier in 2018, the American star - who presented 27 seasons of 'The Jerry Springer Show' - shared: ''Other people have come and talked about possible television projects, but I don't know that I can maintain this schedule that ... has been insane for all these years.''

The 'Jerry Springer Show' attracted worldwide attention for its controversial topics and outrageous guests.

But Jerry previously admitted that his biggest passion in life is politics, rather than the sorts of issues he dealt with on his own show.

He confessed: ''My passion is politics, and I've always been able to separate how I make a living from my passions. I don't want to get paid by politics or religion.''

In fact, Jerry explained that he entered the entertainment industry by accident rather than design.

He said: ''My first job was working in Bobby Kennedy's campaign. Then I ran for office in Cincinnati as an anti-war candidate and for some reason I won. I never had any intentions of making it in entertainment.''