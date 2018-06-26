Jerry Seinfeld doesn't believe it was ''necessary'' to fire Roseanne Barr from her eponymously titled sitcom following her racist tweets, because he says she was already ''ruining her career'' by herself.
Jerry Seinfeld doesn't believe it was ''necessary'' to fire Roseanne Barr from her eponymously titled sitcom following her racist tweets.
The 65-year-old TV star had her sitcom cancelled last month after she likened Valerie Jarrett, a former adviser of Barack Obama, to an ape, but now fellow comedian Jerry has said he doesn't think ABC needed to cancel the show and end Roseanne's career, as she was already ''ruining'' it for herself.
He said: ''I didn't see why it was necessary to fire her. Why would you murder someone who's committing suicide? But I never saw someone ruin their entire career with one button push. That was fresh.''
ABC recently confirmed that a spin-off show entitled 'The Conners' would be taking place without Roseanne, and whilst Jerry, 64, approves of the idea, he thinks the character of Roseanne should return with a different actress in the role.
The 'Seinfeld' star added to 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I think they should get another Roseanne. They brought Dan Conner back, he was dead and they brought him back. So, why can't we get another Roseanne? There's other funny women that could do that part. You need to get the comic in there. I hate to see a comic lose a job.''
Previously, ABC had revealed 'The Conners' has been ordered for a 10-episode series this autumn, and it appears the character of Roseanne could be killed off.
The synopsis read: ''After a sudden turn of events, the Conners are forced to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before.
''This iconic family - Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky and D.J. - grapples with parenthood, dating, an unexpected pregnancy, financial pressures, ageing and in-laws in working-class America.
''Through it all, the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns - with love, humour and perseverance, the family prevails.''
The company also insisted Roseanne will have no ''financial or creative'' involvement in the new series.
A statement from Roseanne and executive producer Tom Werner said: ''Tom Werner and Roseanne Barr have reached an agreement that will allow Werner Entertainment to produce a spin-off of the Roseanne series for ABC without Barr's further creative or financial participation.''
It was on this day (June 15th) in 1979 that Joy Division unveiled their iconic debut album 'Unknown Pleasures'.
The best Stephen King adaptations in film history.
Download Festival finally got the stunning weather it deserved, as over 100,000 fans descended with the likes of Guns N Roses, Ozzy Osbourne and...
Slaves sweat it out in the video for their latest single 'Cut And Run'; the first single from their forthcoming new release, the details of which are...
This year's winning shows were 'The Cursed Child' and 'The Band's Visit'.
Andre Allen has been voted the Funniest Man in America in his illustrious career as...
The majority of Dreamworks' animated films are second rate to those of Pixar. For every...
Bee MovieTrailer and ClipsBee Movie is a comedy that will change everything you think you...
Bee MovieTrailer Stream"Bee Movie" is a comedy that will change everything you think you know...
Comedians are not funny people. If we're to believe Christian Charles' aptly-titled documentary, they're...