Jerry Seinfeld has topped Forbes' prestigious 'World's Highest-Paid Comedians list of 2018, after he earned a whopping $57.5 millions in 12 months.
Jerry Seinfeld continues his reign as Forbes' World's Highest-Paid Comedian.
The 64-year-old entertainer shot to the top of the prestigious list after he earned a whopping $57.5 millions in 12 months, that can be attributed to his global stand-up shows, which saw the comic make $30 million alone and was more than half his earnings for the previous year.
Steinfeld's other profits came from his Netflix series, 'Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee', which sees the star pick up guests in vintage classic vehicles - his most famous episode is the stint he did with former President of the United States, Barack Obama in 2016 - and his 1989 iconic show 'Seinfeld' on Hulu, which ran for nine seasons on NBC, and saw four single friends together in New York City.
The comic has topped the list every year since 2006, apart from in 2016, when comedian-turned-actor Kevin Hart made a massive $87.5 million, whilst he made $43.5 million.
Seinfeld beat rival Hart, 39, who just missed the top spot by half a million dollars.
The 10 highest-paid comedians, which also includes Dave Chappelle ($35 million) in third place, Chris Rock ($30) fourth and Ricky Gervais ($25 million) in fifth position, made an altogether pre-tax total of $292 million, from June 1, 2017, to June 1, 2018.
The full list of Forbes' World's Highest-Paid Comedians is as follows:
1. Jerry Seinfeld, $57.5 million
2. Kevin Hart, $57 million
3. Dave Chappelle, $35 million
4. Chris Rock, $30 million
5. Ricky Gervais, $25 million
6. Gabriel Iglesias, $20.5 million
7. Terry Fator, $18 million
8. Jim Gaffigan, $17.5 million
9. Jeff Dunham, $16.5 million
10. Sebastian Maniscalco, $15 million
