Jerry Seinfeld doesn't think stepping down as Oscars host will damage Kevin Hart's career.

The 'Seinfeld' star thinks it will be far more difficult for Academy Awards bosses to find a suitable new host for the 2019 ceremony than for the 39-year-old actor to get more work in the wake of the controversy, which saw the 'Get Hard' star quit the prestigious job so as not to be a ''distraction'' after his previous homophobic tweets were made public.

Jerry, 64, told Deadline.com: ''Who got screwed in that deal? I think Kevin's gonna be fine.

''But find another Kevin Hart, that's not so easy. He's a brilliant guy with a movie career.

''He doesn't have to step down - but he can.''

The television veteran - who has frequently defended performers coming under fire - thinks it is often difficult for comedians to adapt to the constantly changing standards of the industry.

He reasoned: ''Most of the time comedians are expected to be the most agile in terms of how we think and construct our thoughts and what comes out of our mouths.

''We have been navigating these slalom gates forever.''

Kevin stepped down as host after past homophobic tweets he'd posted emerged and said he didn't want to be a ''distraction''.

He tweeted: ''I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year's Oscar's....this is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists. I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past.

''I'm sorry that I hurt people.. I am evolving and want to continue to do so. My goal is to bring people together not tear us apart. Much love & appreciation to the Academy. I hope we can meet again. (sic)''