Jerry Lewis died of heart failure.

The legendary entertainer passed away on Sunday (20.08.17) at the age of 91 and now the Clark County Nevada Coroner has confirmed he died of ''end stage cardiac disease due to peripheral vascular disease''.

Lewis' death was confirmed in a statement released on Sunday. It read: ''Legendary entertainer Jerry Lewis passed away peacefully today of natural causes at 91 at his home [with] family by his side.''

Jerry - whose real name was Jerome Levitch - was arguably most famous for starring in 16 films with singer Dean Martin, including 'At War With the Army', 'The Caddy', 'You're Never Too Young' and 'Hollywood or Bust' as well as on his own in movies such as 'The Nutty Professor', 'Cookie', 'Arizona Dream' and 'Funny Bones'.

Since his passing, a host of stars have taken to social media to pay tribute to Lewis.

Jamie Lee Curtis wrote: ''Jerry Lewis loomed large in my family. Many movies with my mom & he made home movies with Janet and Tony. He made me and many laugh. #rip (sic).''

Whilst Dame Joan Collins shared: ''The King of Comedy Jerry Lewis was a tremendous talent and a good friend. Rest In Peace #jerrylewis. You'll be sorely missed (sic)''

And Jim Carrey wrote: ''That fool was no dummy. Jerry Lewis was an undeniable genius an unfathomable blessing, comedy's absolute! I am because he was! ;^D (sic)''

Comic Dane Cook paid a touching tribute to his ''mentor and friend'' and thanked Jerry's daughter Danielle for putting them in contact.

He wrote: ''My mentor & friend Jerry Lewis has passed away. A visionary. A pioneer in all forms of entertainment. A charitable human. A father. Jerry's daughter Danielle is the reason her dad & I got so close. I will never be able to thank her enough for putting him in my life.

''He meant the world to me& I will forever cherish the time I got to spend with him & his family. At a dark time in my life he brought me joy. Always funny. Always helpful. Always honest. I will miss you Jerry Lewis. The world has lost a true innovator & icon. (sic)''